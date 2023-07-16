Didi Dramani replaces Annor Walker as new Black Galaxies head coach

Didi Dramani

Experienced Ghanaian coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has been named the new head coach of the Black Galaxies.

The former Asante Kotoko head coach has replaced Annor Walker who left his role following the team's poor performance at the CHAN tournament in Morocco.



Prosper Narteh Ogum and Bismark Kobby-Mensah were the two deputy coaches of Annor Walker.



Ghana exited the quarterfinal following a defeat against Niger.

Didi Dramani will hope to revive the team following the unimpressive performance at the CHAN tournament.



The experienced coach has already named four different sets of squads to begin screening at the Ghanaman Soccer Excellence at Prampram from Monday, July 17. Mas-Ud Didi Dramani also serves as the assistant coach of the Black Stars.



He has also served as the head coach of Right to Dream and assistant coach of Danish side, FC Nordsjaelland.