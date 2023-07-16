1
Menu
Sports

Didi Dramani replaces Annor Walker as new Black Galaxies head coach

Didi Dramani Didi Dramani

Sun, 16 Jul 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Experienced Ghanaian coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani has been named the new head coach of the Black Galaxies.

The former Asante Kotoko head coach has replaced Annor Walker who left his role following the team's poor performance at the CHAN tournament in Morocco.

Prosper Narteh Ogum and Bismark Kobby-Mensah were the two deputy coaches of Annor Walker.

Ghana exited the quarterfinal following a defeat against Niger.

Didi Dramani will hope to revive the team following the unimpressive performance at the CHAN tournament.

The experienced coach has already named four different sets of squads to begin screening at the Ghanaman Soccer Excellence at Prampram from Monday, July 17. Mas-Ud Didi Dramani also serves as the assistant coach of the Black Stars.

He has also served as the head coach of Right to Dream and assistant coach of Danish side, FC Nordsjaelland.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Speaker of Parliament faces contempt charges
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court
Bawumia's campaign bus breaks down due to bad road
Sierra Leone topples Ghana to become West Africa’s most peaceful country
Anyidoho shames COP in leaked audio
More evidence of plot to oust Dampare pops up
Kwesi Pratt slams COP in leaked audio