Didi Dramani reveals how he first discovered Baba Rahman

Mas'ud Didi Dramani

Mas-Ud Didi Dramani, the assistant coach of the Black Stars, has shared that he first encountered Baba Rahman while serving as a community coach in Tamale.

Previously the coach of Asante Kotoko, Dramani was entrusted with leading a development initiative in the Northern Region that involved organizing training sessions for young children in Tamale.



It was during this period that he stumbled upon a young Baba Rahman, who would eventually go on to play for notable clubs such as Dreams FC, Asante Kotoko, Augsburg, and Chelsea.



The discovery was a coincidence, but one that ultimately paved the way for Rahman's promising career in professional football.

“I was made the regional coach of the of the five-year development plan. So, in Tamale I gathered a lot of young kids, you know and one of them is Baba Rahman,” he told Joy Sports.



“So, we put both boys and girls together and then sometimes they are over 100 and then I train them before they break into their classes. Whilst doing this, I was still teaching.”