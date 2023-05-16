0
Didi Dramani tips consistent team to win 2022/23 Ghana Premier League title

Didi Dramani Didi Dramani, Assistant coach of Ghana's national football team, Black Stars

Tue, 16 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Didi Dramani, the assistant coach of Ghana's national football team, the Black Stars, has shared his insights on the intense race for the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League title, involving Aduana FC, Medeama SC, and Bechem United.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Dramani emphasized the importance of consistent performance in the final four games of the league season.

He stated that the team able to maintain such consistency will ultimately secure the premier league title.

"The best team with the right consistency and effective squad management will win the league," he stated.

"At this crucial stage, it is vital to manage the squad effectively. As a coach, you need to know when to reduce the workload on players and provide them with opportunities to rest, which allows them to finish the league strongly."

With Aduana FC currently leading the pack with 52 points, their upcoming match against Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium in match week 31 of the BetPawa Premier League will be a significant fixture in their pursuit of the title.

The outcome of this match could potentially shape the final stages of the league and determine which team emerges victorious.

