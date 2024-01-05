Didier Drogba paved the way for most African players in the Premier League - Michael Essien

Chelsea legends, Michael Essien and Drogba

Ghana legend, Michael Essien has eulogized Ivorian football legend, Didier Drogba for his role in changing the narrative about African players in the English Premier League.

Essien and Drogba spent seven years together at Chelsea and won two Premier League titles and the 2012 UEFA Champions League title and other trophies after joining the Blues from Olympique Lyon and Marseille respectively.



Touching on Drogba’s influence in changing the mindsets of clubs, Essien said, “It is always a big question if there is a big transfer over an African player. Didier (Drogba) was there, he showed it a year before I came (to Chelsea) and I followed it up.”

“I think he gave some trust to the rest of the clubs that they can spend the money and trust the process.”



Essien joined from Lyon in August 2005 for 24.4 million pounds and starred for the dominated Chelsea teams under former owner Roman Abramovic.