Didier Drogba submits candidacy for Ivory Coast FA top job

Didier Drogba is pushing to be Ivory Coast FA president

Didier Drogba drew a large crowd on Saturday eager to watch him submit his candidacy before the deadline for next months Ivory Coast Football Federation elections.

The 42-year-old former African Footballer of the Year is one of four candidates seeking the presidency of the West African country's football association.



But he is still not certain to be on the ballot for the September 5 vote.



On top of needing nominations from three of the 14 Ligue 1 clubs and two from the lower divisions, Drogba must have the endorsement of any of five special interest groups: coaches, doctors, current and former players and referees.

“Football is everyone’s sport, football brings people together, football unites. We can see it today with all these people gathered in front of the headquarters of the Ivorian football federation,” he was quoted as saying by local media.



An upbeat Drogba thanked all his supporters in a tweet that had photos of the crowd of supporters.



Ivorian football has been struggling since winning the 2015 African Nations Cup.

