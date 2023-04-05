'Die for the one who will die for u!' - Kurt Okraku's ally reacts after contempt conviction

GFA boss Kurt Okraku and Sheikh Tophic Sienu

Sheikh Tophic Sienu, an ally of Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku has posted a tweet stating his total allegiance to the Ghana football boss.

Sienu, who is a non-Executive Council member of the GFA had hours prior to the post been convicted by an Accra High Court of contempt.



He was fined 1,000 penalty units which is equivalent to GH₵12,000 and to a one-day jail term. The court said in default of the penalty, he will serve 14 days in prison.



His tweet of April 4 which was accompanied by photos of himself and the GFA president was captioned thus: "Die for the one who will die for u! Ready? I pledge! In Sha Allah."



He was among 14 people dragged to the court but at the end of the case, he was convicted along with General Secretary of the GFA, Prosper Harrison Addo.



Addo was sentenced to serve a one-day custodial sentence in addition to a fine of 2000 penalty units equivalent to GH₵24,000.

A penalty unit in Ghana criminal jurisprudence stands at GH₵12.



The Human Rights Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Nicholas Mensah Abodakpi said should he Sienu default to the payment of the fine, he will serve additional 30 days in prison



This means both convicts will serve a day each in prison’s custody and also pay a combined sum of GH₵36,000 fine.



In default they will both serve a combined 44 days in prison.



“The 13th Respondent is sentenced to a day imprisonment and Two Thousand (2,000) Penalty Units of fine, in default he shall serve thirty (30) days imprisonment.

“The 14th Respondent is sentenced to a day imprisonment and One Thousand (1,000) Penalty Units, in default he will serve fourteen (14) days imprisonment,” the sentence read.



Meanwhile, the president of the GFA, Kurt Okraku and the rest of Mark Addo, Dr Tony Aubynn, Oduro Sarfo, Dr. Randy Abbey, Kingsley Osei Bonsu, Linford Asamoah, Sammy Anim Addo, George Amoako, Frederick Acheampong, Habiba Atta and Salifu Shaibu Zida were all found not guilty.



They were, however, acquitted and discharged.



Demoted Ashanti Gold filed a contempt charges against top officials of the GFA after the FA went ahead to commence the 2023/23 Betpawa Premier League despite a pending interlocutory injunction before the court.



