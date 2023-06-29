Die-hard fan wills his property to Neymar Jr.

Neymar Jr.

A die-hard fan of Neymar has reportedly surprisingly willed all of his possessions to the Brazilian football superstar in his documented will.

The 30-year-old fan, whose identity remains anonymous, revealed his intention to a local Brazilian outlet, Metropoles.



In an interview with Reuters, the fan explained that his health was not in good condition and wanted to will his possessions to Neymar.



He stated, "I am not in very good health and, because of that, I really saw that I have no-one to leave my things to."



When questioned about his decision to leave his assets to Neymar, despite the player's wealth, the fan emphasized his admiration for the footballer. He shared, "I like Neymar, I identify with him a lot.



"I also suffer from defamation, I am also very family-orientated and the relationship with his father reminds me a lot of mine with my father, who has already passed away.

"But above all, I know that, above all, he is not greedy, something a little rare nowadays."



The fan also disclosed that he had previously attempted to send assets to Neymar, but was unsuccessful in doing so.



Neymar, who has achieved great success with Santos, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain, has amassed a large following both in Brazil and worldwide.



The 31-year-old forward has become one of the most popular stars in the world of football.



JNA/FNOQ