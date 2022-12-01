2
Diego Godin declares war on Ghana in the final group game at 2022 World Cup

Thu, 1 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Uruguay captain Diego Godin has declared the clash against the Black Stars in the final game of Group H as one in which they will put all their energy.

The Black Stars come up against Uruguay on Friday, December 2, 2022, in their final group H match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Uruguayans have had a torrid spell at the tournament, having managed a draw against South Korea and a defeat to Portugal.

With just one point in two games, the Uruguayans have a slim chance of qualifying for the next round if they earn three points against Ghana.

Ahead of the match, Diego Godin has urged his countrymen to throw their weight behind the team to keep out Ghana.

“We have one final left!!! Time to be all together, work, believe and have courage!!! I invite each Uruguayan to push and send good energy from wherever they are, to qualify!!,” Godin wrote on Instagram.

The game between Ghana and Uruguay would be officiated by German referee Daniel Siebert.

