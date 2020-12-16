Diego Maradona influenced our lives - Kevin-Prince Boateng

Diego Armando Maradona died of a heart attack

Black Stars forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng, has hailed the legendary Diego Armando Maradona who died at age 60.

The former Napoli legend is regarded as one of the best players to have graced the green turf on planet earth.



According to a poll conducted by France Football, Diego Maradona was adjudged the best offensive midfielder of all-time.



According to Kevin-Prince Boateng, Maradona is an exemplary figure who must be celebrated for what he did for others, not just not himself.



“I have read a sentence that is emblematic for me. We don't have to think about what Maradona did for himself but what he did for others. He has done a lot", Kevin-Prince Boateng told the official channels of Serie B.

"He was number one on the pitch but he was even more phenomenal off the pitch. Because I've never heard a mate complain, I've always heard of out-of-the-ordinary gestures. There has been a lot of talk about him, for better or for worse, but we must remember how he influenced our lives, and he did and always will”.



Maradona also led Argentina to win the 1986 FIFA World Cup, an achievement which sent him to the history books of the country as one of the greatest players to come out of South America.





???? (1/2) ???????? Diego Maradona is elected by our 140 journalists jury as best offensive midfielder of all time ! #BOdreamteam pic.twitter.com/Ei6cj9qIBe — France Football (@francefootball) December 14, 2020