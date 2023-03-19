1
'Discipline and preparation led to Samartex victory' - Asante Kotoko Deputy Coach

Kotoko Team Photo Asante Kotoko won the match

Asante Kotoko's Deputy Coach, Orlando Wellington, has attributed the team's success in their recent match against FC Samartex to discipline and adequate preparation.

The Ghanaian champions secured their first away win in nine attempts with a 2-1 victory in Samreboi in the match week 22 of the Ghana Premier League.

Despite the absence of key players such as Danlad Ibrahim, Augustine Agyapong, Rashid Nortey, and Steven Mukwala, Kotoko was able to clinch the maximum points at a very difficult ground.

Wellington expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance and highlighted the importance of maintaining their style of play.

"It will be a turning point if they still play according to instructions and maintain tactical discipline," he said in an interview with StarTimes.

The assistant coach also emphasized the significance of adequate preparation, stating that the team had enough time to train and strategize.

“They deserve it because we had at least enough time to prepare the team and what I saw from the training ground gave me the confidence that we are going to come out with either win or draw."

