Disregard reports we are sacking Bashir Hayford – Legon Cities PRO

Legon Cities coach Bashir Hayford

Kwame Dwomoh Agyemang, the Communications Director for Legon Cities has dismissed rumours that the club is on the verge of sacking their head coach Bashir Hayford.

There have been widespread reports in the local media that the Royals are giving strong considerations to firing the veteran football coach.



The reports have linked former Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu to the Legon Cities job following their defeat to Asante Kotoko.



But in a GhanaWeb interview, Kwame Dwomoh Agyemang said that the reports are untrue.



“The arrival or exit of club officials is done by official communication and there has been no such information so disregard the rumors. We have not communicated anything in that direction”.



On if the club is satisfied with the performance of the team under Bashir Hayford, the ace journalist said “It is an internal matter so you don’t expect us to bring it out”.

Legon Cities are sixteenth on the 18-club league with twenty-three points from twenty-two games. The club has won five, drawn eight and lost nine times.



Their defeat to Kotoko has been dominated by a clash between fans of the Porcupine Warriors and striker Asamoah Gyan.



Gyan reacted angrily to boos by the opposing team and followed it up with a video where he attacked the fans.



Officials of Kotoko have also responded with former management member Nana Kwame Dankwa aiming a swipe at Gyan.