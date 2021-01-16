Disturbed Inter Allies coach Mujkanovic eager to make quality signings

Inter Allies head coach Dani Mujkanovic

Inter Allies head coach Dani Mujkanovic has confessed that his side would have to bring in quality signings when the Ghanaian window opens on February 14, 2021.

The 37-year-old is perturbed about his side’s lack of finishing bite in attack following the Cappelli Boys’ recent loss to Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Mujkanovic has expressed worry about his side’s failure to keep up and convert chances and says he is disappointed after the loss which has stuck them to relegation zone.

“Maybe we would have to bring in two or three players when the window opens but for now we have about 4 games before the window opens so we have to focus and try to get the balls into the net,” he said in the post match interview.



Allies have gone on a two-game losing streak after losing to Berekum Chelsea and Olympics. But, Mujkanovic won his first game in charge of Allies.