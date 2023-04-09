Divine Naah signs for Azerbaijan's Turan Tovuz

Ghanaian midfielder Divine Naah

Ghanaian midfielder Divine Naah has officially signed for Azerbaijan Premier League side Turan Tovuz as a free agent.

The 26-year-old midfielder joined Turan on a two-month deal, which will be extended if he meets the expectations of the club.



Naah had been without a club since his release by Kauno Zalgiris in Lithuania on January 1, 2023. Despite being touted as the best midfielder to ever come out of the Right to Dream Academy, Naah has not been able to fulfill his full potential during his career in Europe.



Prior to joining Turan Tovuz, Naah had played for various clubs including Nordsjaelland, Tubize, and NAC Brda.

The Ghanaian midfielder will be hoping to reignite his career in Azerbaijan and help his new team achieve success in the upcoming season.



Turan Tovuz will be looking to Naah's experience and skill to bolster their midfield as they compete in the Azerbaijan Premier League for the rest of the season.