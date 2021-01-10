Division One League: Classified Results for opening weekend

The Division One League returned this weekend and there were no major surprises. GHANASoccernet.com brings you all the classified results from the opening round of matches.
Zone I
Suntaa 1-1 Gbewaa
Arsenal 1-0 B.A United
Bofokwa 0-1 Nsoatreman
Tamale City - Kimtampo
Mighty Royals 1-0 Steadfast
Crocodiles 0-0 Unity
Young Apostles 3 -1 Nkoranza Warriors
Zone II
Sky FC 1- 1 Vipers
Nzema kotoko 0 -1 Goldstars
Deportivo 2 -1 All Blacks
Edubiase United 1- 0 Achiken
BYF 1-0 Wassaman
Unistar 2- 1 Pacific Heroes
Zone III
Tema Youth 2-1 Young Wise
Danbort 1-1 Planners FC
Accra Lions 3- 2 Accra City Stars
Mighty Jets 1-1 Uncle T Stars
Krystal Palace 0-1 Phar Rangers
Heart of Lions 2-1 Vision FC