Division One League: Classified Results for opening weekend

Sun, 10 Jan 2021 Source: Ghana Soccernet

The Division One League returned this weekend and there were no major surprises. GHANASoccernet.com brings you all the classified results from the opening round of matches.

Zone I

Suntaa 1-1 Gbewaa

Arsenal 1-0 B.A United

Bofokwa 0-1 Nsoatreman

Tamale City - Kimtampo

Mighty Royals 1-0 Steadfast

Crocodiles 0-0 Unity

Young Apostles 3 -1 Nkoranza Warriors

Zone II

Sky FC 1- 1 Vipers

Nzema kotoko 0 -1 Goldstars

Deportivo 2 -1 All Blacks

Edubiase United 1- 0 Achiken

BYF 1-0 Wassaman

Unistar 2- 1 Pacific Heroes

Zone III

Tema Youth 2-1 Young Wise

Danbort 1-1 Planners FC

Accra Lions 3- 2 Accra City Stars

Mighty Jets 1-1 Uncle T Stars

Krystal Palace 0-1 Phar Rangers

Heart of Lions 2-1 Vision FC

