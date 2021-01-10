Division One League: Classified Results for opening weekend

Young Apostles

The Division One League returned this weekend and there were no major surprises. GHANASoccernet.com brings you all the classified results from the opening round of matches.

Zone I



Suntaa 1-1 Gbewaa



Arsenal 1-0 B.A United



Bofokwa 0-1 Nsoatreman



Tamale City - Kimtampo

Mighty Royals 1-0 Steadfast



Crocodiles 0-0 Unity



Young Apostles 3 -1 Nkoranza Warriors



Zone II



Sky FC 1- 1 Vipers

Nzema kotoko 0 -1 Goldstars



Deportivo 2 -1 All Blacks



Edubiase United 1- 0 Achiken



BYF 1-0 Wassaman



Unistar 2- 1 Pacific Heroes

Zone III



Tema Youth 2-1 Young Wise



Danbort 1-1 Planners FC



Accra Lions 3- 2 Accra City Stars



Mighty Jets 1-1 Uncle T Stars

Krystal Palace 0-1 Phar Rangers



Heart of Lions 2-1 Vision FC