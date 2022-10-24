Division One League: Kenpong Academy win at Ebusua Dwarfs with ten men to stay unbeaten

Kenpong Academy continued their fairytale in the Division One League on Sunday, 23 October 2023, when they beat former Premiership Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 in Cape Coast with ten men in Zone II.
The Winneba-based side, playing in their first season, took the lead in the third minute through Daniel Moro.
Just before the half-time whistle, Richard Addai snatched the equalizer for Dwarfs with a penalty.
After the hour mark, Moro added the second to bag a brace.
With 15 minutes to the end of the game, Kenpong had a man sent off.
In other results, WAFA made it back-to-back wins with a 1-0 success over Nzema-based Basake Holy Stars at Gomoa Fetteh.
Classified results on Sunday:
Heart Of Lions 1-0 Volta Rangers
Tema Youth 0-2 Attram De Visser
Semper Fi 2-0 Mighty Jets
Eleven Wonders 3-1 Wa Yaasin
B.A United 0-0 Mighty Royals
Unity FC 0-1 Bofoakwa Tano
Asokwa Deportivo 2-2 Asekem FC
Susubiribi SC 1-1 Vision FC
Akatsi All Stars 1-0 Golden Kick
Maana FC 0-2 Steadfast FC
Skyy FC 2-0 Sefwi All Stars
All Blacks 1-0 Future Stars
Debibi United 2-0 Kassena Nankana