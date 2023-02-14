0
Division One League: Match Week 15 Report- Nzema Kotoko 4-3 Asekem FC

Nzema Kotoko 1 Nzema Kotoko players celebrate after winning the close encounter

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

A seven-goal- thriller at the Ampem AAKII Sports Arena on Sunday, February 12 2023 saw Nzema Kotoko secure victory over Asekem.

Both teams went into the game with just a point separating them on the League standing.

The visitors took an early lead on 4 minutes through Raphael Amponsah. Nzema Kotoko responded 2 minutes later through David Cobbinah.

Peter Adiwoh scored in the 14th minute to give the home side an advantage. Asekem leveled before the recess through Eric Adomako on 38 minutes.

There was a lot play for with both sides starting the second half two goals apiece.

Seth Sowah restored Nzema Kotoko’s lead on 57 minutes and Martin Karikari equalized for the visitors in the 65th minute.

With a minute left on the clock for full time, David Cobbinah completed his brace with a last gasp goal in the 89th minute to seal the win for Nzema Kotoko.

They now overtake Asekem on the Zone 2 league standings to move to 4th position.

