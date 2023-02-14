Division One League: Match Week 15 Report- Young Apostles 3-0 Unity FC

Tue, 14 Feb 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Young Apostles cut Bofoakwa Tano’s lead at the top of the Zone 1B League standings after a 3-0 victory over Unity FC at the Sunyani Cornation Park on Sunday, February 12 2023.
A brace from Galley Divine helped Apotles record an emphatic win against Unity. Galley opened the scoring for Apostles in the 6th minute.
They doubled their advantage before half time through Ganiyu Muftawu on 39 minutes.
Galley got his second in the 70th minute to seal the win for Apostles.
Apostles are now a point behind leaders Bofoakwa Tano who are away to Baffour Soccer Academy on Monday, February 13 2023.
Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Related Articles:
- ‘I’m not dreaming of GFA presidency again’ - Fred Pappoe
- GFA sends best wishes to injured Black Stars trio
- Division One League: Match Week 15 Report- Wa Suntaa 1-0 Steadfast FC
- Division One League: Match Week 15 Report- Swedru All Blacks0-1 Skyy FC
- GFA in talks with Ministry on appointment of new Black Stars coach – Henry Asante Twum
- Read all related articles