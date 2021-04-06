Division One League: Promotion-chasing Tema Youth end first round unbeaten

Tema Youth scored 22 goals in the first round

Source: Richard Atchore, contributor

The 2020/2021 National Division One League will go down as a landmark for Tema Youth with a clean slate from 15 league matches.

The former Premier League campaigners stole the media traffic with 9 wins and 6 draws in 15 outings to stay as the only unbeaten team among the top two tiers of Ghana football.



With such performances in the first round, the Harbour Boys might just be the favourites the competition as the search to play in the Ghanaians top-flight Football next season takes shape.



The Harbour Boys scored 22 goals, conceded 10 and bagged 33 points from 15 matches to affirm their ruthless nature.



Tema Youth FC Stat pack for round one



1. Tema Youth 2-0 Accra Young Wise



2. Planners Athletic Club 0-0 Tema Youth



3. Tudu Might Jets 0-2 Tema Youth



4. Tema Youth 2-0 Heart of Lions



5. Krystal Place 1-2 Tema Youth



6. Tema Youth 2-2 Nania FC

7. Accra Lions 1-1 Tema Youth



8. Tema Youth 3-1 Oda Kotoko Royals



9. Danbort FC 0-1 Tema Youth SC



10. Tema Youth 2-1 Amidaus Professional



11. Accra City 1-1 Tema Youth



12. Tema Youth 0-0 Agbozume Weaver



13. Phar Ranger 1-1 Tema Youth



14. Tema Youth 2-1 Vision FC



15. Uncle T Utd 0-1 Tema Youth



Total wins = 9

Draws =6



Defeats = 0



Goals scored= 22



Goals conceded = 10



Total clean sheets = 7



Home matches played = 7



Home wins = 5



Draw = 2



Defeat =0



* *Away matches played = 8

Away wins =4



Draws = 4



Defeats = 0



Total Accumulated points =33



Position on League Table= 1st



Club's Top scores chart



1. Stephen Appiah Asare



2. Evans Osei Wusu



3. Daniel Appiah



MVP

Wk 1 Dennis



Wk 3 Emmanuel Owusu



W4 Philip Ofori



Wk 5 Evans Owusu



Wk6 Stephen Appiah Asare



Wk 8 Stephen Appiah



W 15 Philip Ofori