Division One League matchday 18 preview – Zone Three

Tema Youth FC

Tema Youth sits at the top of Zone three with 37 points – one point richer than Accra Lions FC who are in second place with 36 points.

The two teams drew on matchday 16 and won on matchday 17 to keep the race for the title unimpaired.



The former are still unbeaten after 17 matches in the league and hold a slim advantage at the top going into matchday 18 against Tudu Mighty Jets at the Tema Park.



Mighty sits in 11th place with 19 points – 18 points behind Tema Youth and will play for pride against the league leaders on Wednesday after holding them to a goalless draw in the first round.



Accra Lions who led the Zone three table for 8 weeks, will travel to Akuapem Mampong to take on Phar Rangers.

Accra Young Wise FC has a stern test against Heart of Lions at the Dobro Blue Skies Park.



Zone Three Fixtures for matchday 18:



