Division One League side Nkoranza Warriors shock ten-man Aduana Stars in friendly

Nkoranza Warriors beat Aduana Stars by 2-1

Division One League side Nkoranza Warriors posted a 2-1 win over Aduana Stars in a friendly played on Sunday.

Warriors took the lead from the spot through Wisdom Benyanse before Bright Adjei snatched the equalizer.



Both teams went into the break tied at one-all.

In the 68th minute, Aduana Stars were reduced to ten men after goalscorer Adjei was sent off for a red card for dissent.



Nkoranza Warriors secured the match-winner courtesy Victor Kodom.