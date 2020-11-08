Division One League side Nkoranza Warriors shock ten-man Aduana Stars in friendly

Sun, 8 Nov 2020 Source: Ghana Soccernet
Division One League side Nkoranza Warriors posted a 2-1 win over Aduana Stars in a friendly played on Sunday.
Warriors took the lead from the spot through Wisdom Benyanse before Bright Adjei snatched the equalizer.
Both teams went into the break tied at one-all.
In the 68th minute, Aduana Stars were reduced to ten men after goalscorer Adjei was sent off for a red card for dissent.
Nkoranza Warriors secured the match-winner courtesy Victor Kodom.
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
Related Articles:
- Kwame Poku hits brace as Asante Kotoko draw with Samartex in Samreboi
- Gyan should have chosen Asante Kotoko over 'struggling' Legon Cities - Jabir
- GFA unveil official song of Ghana Premier League
- ‘Its a dream come true’ - Mahama talks about being Gyan’s teammate
- 2020/21 GPL: StarTimes to invest $1 million in the coverage of the league
- Read all related articles