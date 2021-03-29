Division One: Referees beaten in Mighty Royals, Bofoakwa Tano game

Mon, 29 Mar 2021 Source: 3 News
Referee Niatire Suntuo Aziz and his assistants were reportedly beaten by fans of Mighty Royals in week 14 of the Ghana Division One League.
Mighty Royals faced Bofoakwa Tano in a crunch game at Wamanafo Park on Sunday.
The game ended in a stalement and fans of the home team reportedly went unto the pitch to beat the match officials.
The Ghana Football Association is yet to make any Communication on the incidence.
Meanwhile, the management of Mighty Royals have condemned the act.
