Division One play-offs: We are ready – Eleven Wonders coach

Eleven Wonders team

Head coach of Division One side, Eleven Wonders, Mensah Logosu, is positive his side can secure qualification to the Ghana Premier League next season.

The Techiman side faces Bofoakwa Tano at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Division One, Zone I playoffs Tuesday, May 30, 2023.



They will hope to emerge winners of the zone and secure promotion to the Ghana Premier League next season.



Speaking ahead of the encounter on Happy FM, coach Logosu is optimistic about his team’s chances and charged his boys to punch above their weights in tomorrow’s fixture.

“The atmosphere in the camp ahead of today's game is electrifying and the boys are ready. There are no injuries whatsoever. Preparations have gone as planned and we are just waiting for the game. The crown to support me and the team will be massive”.



Techiman Eleven Wonders despite losing to Kumbung Binbiem in the last round of matches, still bossed Zone 1A with 52 points after 28 matches, having picked 14 wins in the process.



Eleven Wonders got evicted from the Premier League two seasons ago and will hope for a quick return this time leaving no stone unturned.