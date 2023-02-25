0
Divison of One side Techiman Eleven Wonders appoint new directors

Eleven Wonders Board Announcement Bankroller and owner of the club Nana Ameyaw Manu remains in the position of President

Sat, 25 Feb 2023

Eleven Wonders have named new directors to steer the affairs of the club.

Bankroller and owner of the club Nana Ameyaw Manu remains in the position of President.

Dr. Gabriel Worae will assist him as the Vice President.

The Executive Chairman position will be occupied by Suleman Mubashir.

Engineer Andrews Fosu has been retained as the Chief Executive Officer of the club.

Messrs Meshack Asante Ameyaw and Douglas Ameayaw will hold the positions of Director of Finance and Director of Operations respectively.

Eleven Wonders are currently top of Zone 1A in the Division and are hoping to return to top flight having been relegated last season.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
