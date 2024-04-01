Dixcove FC wins maiden edition of Ahanta Sportyfest soccer competition

The event took place at the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.

Source: John Adogobah

The maiden edition of Ahanta Sportyfest kicked off on Friday, March 29, 2024, and ended on Sunday, March 31, 2024, at Nana Etin Kofi II Park at Aboadi in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.

Eight (8) 2nd divisional teams, including GREL Soccer Academy, Aboademan FC, Apowa Youth FC, Apemenyiman FC, Dixcove FC, Agona Ahanta FC, Ahanta Soccer Believers, and Asemyefo FC.



Dixcove FC emerged as the winners of the soccer competition.



Kuukua Bissue Boateng (KBB) Foundation CEO, Mrs. Mavis Kuukua Bissue Boateng, who also doubles as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidate for Ahanta West constituency, organised the Sportyfest.



Nana Kwesi Agyeman IX (Omanhene of the lower Dixcove traditional area), Nana Etin Kofi II (Chief of Aboadi), Samuel Nkoom (former Black Stars player), Richard Kirk Mensah (Western Regional NDC Communications Officer), and Elder Stephen Johnson (NDC Ahanta-West constituency chairman) were among the prominent personalities, scouts, and sports personalities that graced the occasion.

According to Mrs. Kuukua Bissue Boateng, the Sportyfest was designed to unearth, nurture and showcase the hidden talents of the youths and also to elevate Ahanta West on the global sports platforms.



The idea is to also bring people of different political inclination to play and foster unity among Ahanta youths to facilitate the needed development that will benefit all constituents, irrespective of one's political affiliation.



In other disciplines, Agona Ahanta emerged as the winner in both the draft and card competitions.



