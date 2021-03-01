Djibouti referee to handle Ghana vs Gambia semifinal clash

The Black satellites have to beat Gambia to make it to the final

Souleiman Ahmed Djama from Djibouti will handle the semi-final clash between Ghana and the Gambia at the ongoing Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

The 34-year-old will be assisted by Youssef Wahid Youssef Elbosaty from Egypt (Assistant Referee I), Abbes Akram Zerhouni from Algeria (Assistant Referee II), Hamedine Diba from Mauritania (Assistant referee III/VAR) and Celso Armindo Alvacao from Mozambique (Fourth Official). Wajdi Aouadi from Tunisia will serve as the Match Commissioner.



Other officials for the game are as follows:



Lemaghaifry Bouchaab - Referee Assessor - Mauritania



Kelly Athanasie Mukandanga - General Coordinator - Rwanda



Watson Edgar Nigel Suubi - Technical Study Group - Uganda



Dina Mohsen Medhat Hassan Radwan - Marketing Officer - Egypt

Lassana Camara - Media Officer - Mauritania



Ahmed Zakaria Enaam Mohamed Saber - Security Officer - Egypt



Cyrille Serges Dah - Doping Control - Côte D'Ivoire



Ernest Ntadissi Koussangata - Assistant General Coordinator – Congo



Ghana will take on Gambia in the first semifinal match of the 2021 Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations at Office du Complexe olympique de Nouakchott on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 16H00. The winner of the tie will play in the finals on Saturday, March 6, 2021.