Djiku, Sulemana, Aidoo missing as 23 players report to Ghana camp for 2022 World Cup

The Ghana Football Association have disclosed that 23 players have reported to the camp of the Black Stars in Abu Dhabi ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
This comes a day after the official announcement of Ghana's final 26-man squad for the Mundial on Monday, November 14, at the MultiChoice office in Accra by coach Otto Addo.
The Black Stars will train in the UEA for 4 days and leave for Qatar after their pre-World Cup friendly game against Switzerland on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at the Baniyas Club Stadium.
Out of the 26 players, only Kamaldeen Sulemana, Alexander Djiku, and Joseph Aidoo are yet to report to camp but they are expected to arrive latest by Tuesday, November 15.
The team will begin their first training on Tuesday night as they prepare for the friendly game against the Rossocrociati of Switzerland.
Below are the full list of players who are currently in the camp of the Black Stars in Abu Dhabi.
Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Danlad Ibrahim, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Nurudeen Abdul Manaf, Mohammed Salisu, Daniel Amartey, Denis Odoi, Baba Abdul Rahman, Gideon Mensah, Alidu Seidu, Salis Abdul Samed, Elisha Owusu, Kamal Sowah, Antoine Semenyo, Tariq Lamptey, Osman Bukari, Thomas Partey, Inaki Williams, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie, Mohammed Kudus, and Daniel Kofi Kyereh.
