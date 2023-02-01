'Do it for Hajia' - Mohammed Kudus charges Kamaldeen to impress at Southampton

Black Stars duo, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Mohammed Kudus

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has reacted happily to his Kamaldeen Sulemana's transfer to English Premier League side Southampton.

20-year-old Kamaldeen Sulemana on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, completed his transfer from French Ligue One side Stade Rennes to Southampton for a record deal of €24M.



Reacting to the transfer which has dominated media headlines in Ghana, Mohammed Kudus urged his friend to go and make his mother proud in the English Premier League.



"Do it for Hajia,” the Ajax midfielder wrote on Twitter with a love emoji in a post sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.

Kamaldeen Sulemana will be playing with his Black Stars teammate Mohammed Salisu. He scored 5 goals in 34 appearances in two seasons for Rennes.



Mohammed Salisu and Kamaldeen Sulemana are both products from the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana.



