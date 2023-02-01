1
Menu
Sports

'Do it for Hajia' - Mohammed Kudus charges Kamaldeen to impress at Southampton

Black Stars Duo, Kamaldeen Sulemana And Mohammed Kudus Black Stars duo, Kamaldeen Sulemana and Mohammed Kudus

Wed, 1 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus has reacted happily to his Kamaldeen Sulemana's transfer to English Premier League side Southampton.

20-year-old Kamaldeen Sulemana on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, completed his transfer from French Ligue One side Stade Rennes to Southampton for a record deal of €24M.

Reacting to the transfer which has dominated media headlines in Ghana, Mohammed Kudus urged his friend to go and make his mother proud in the English Premier League.

"Do it for Hajia,” the Ajax midfielder wrote on Twitter with a love emoji in a post sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.

Kamaldeen Sulemana will be playing with his Black Stars teammate Mohammed Salisu. He scored 5 goals in 34 appearances in two seasons for Rennes.

Mohammed Salisu and Kamaldeen Sulemana are both products from the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals
Jubilee House fights NPP National Executives, MPs over calls for early congress
Tamale South seat is open, but no challenger will get 2% - Haruna Iddrisu
Rev. Kusi Boateng registers new company this year – Ablakwa reveals
I have gone into a covenant with God to deal with Mahama – Akua Donkor
What Otumfuo told Alan Kyerematen when he called on him at Manhyia
Three times Speaker Bagbin 'clashed' with Muntaka
‘Powerful’ Haruna Iddrisu may go unopposed in primaries – Asiedu Nketiah
Love is a scam, it's like a joke – Yvonne Nelson explains
Related Articles: