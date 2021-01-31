Do the right things to avoid another lockdown – Herbert Mensah tells Ghanaians

President of the Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), Herbert Mensah

The President of the Ghana Rugby Football Union (GRFU), Herbert Mensah has advised Ghanaians to avoid acts that may lead to another lockdown as Covid-19 cases spark up.

Ghana has seen a rise in the coronavirus cases with the country recording 3,940 active cases according to the Ghana Health Service.



The country has recorded 63,883 confirmed cases with 625 new cases whiles 59,553 persons have recovered but 390 have unfortunately lost their lives.



Reacting to the sudden spark of the devastating disease, Herbert Mensah who happens to be a former Asante Kotoko chairman has advised Ghanaians to increase their individual and collective efforts to control the pandemic.



“With new strains from South Africa and the UK now detected in Ghana and with increased rates of infection we all have to increase our individual and collective efforts to control this pandemic! ”



“We must collectively do the right thing so the Government does not have to lock us down!!”, he said.

Mr. Mensah admonished Ghanaians to keep practising the safety protocols to help eliminate the disease which has killed millions globally.



“We in Ghana Rugby have always believed that the first step in “dealing” with this deadly pandemic is to do the obvious -Wear masks (when in public or in the midst of others). Social distance, Use of sanitisers and hand washing.



Strengthen the immune system by taking zinc, C, D and B. Have hydrogen peroxide (to gargle) and aspirin at home. Neem and ginger (to steam inhale) when necessary”



“If you do not care for yourself protect others by wearing masks and social distance where you need to. If you care for your personal hygiene washing, cleaning, gargling etc should be “normal” for you!”, he added.