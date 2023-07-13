Do you have problems with your mom? - Captain Smart quizzes Black Stars winger over alleged Onua FM warning

Captain Smart and Ernest Nuamah

Onua TV morning show host, Captain Smart has questioned Black Meteors winger, Ernest Nuamah whether he has issues with his mother Regina Nuamah following his alleged warning to the media house for interviewing his mother.

While giving a detailed report of the happenings at the Black Meteors camp during the U-23 AFCON tournament in Morocco, Onua FM's Alfredo, on the morning, alleged that the Nordsjaelland winger warned him over the interview.



"Ernest Nuamah warned me at the camp, saying he is not pleased with the interview Nat had with his mother...It should be a thing of the past. I'm not sure you(Nathaniel) sort for permission from him and maybe that was a mistake on our part," he said



Captain Smart interjected and asked: "He said we have done what?"



"We did an interview with his mother, who said things he s not happy about," Alfredo explained.



Smart further asked: "Did they force his mother?



Nathaniel, who is a sports reporter at Onua asked on the show: "Ernest Nuamah warned you?" Alfredo responded, "Yes, of course."

Smart followed suit with other questions: What team does he play? Or he has issues with his mother?"



Onua TV, reached out to Ernest Nuamah's mother, Rosline Nuamah after the player's breakthrough season at Nordsjaelland to dig into the rise of the winger.



However, it appears the player was displeased after interviews became topical and hence had to caution Onua TV reporter, Alfredo during the U-23 AFCON tournament in Morocco.







EE/KPE