Do you pay your taxes to Thomas Partey? - Saddick Adams blasts 'entitiled' Somanya residents

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Ace Ghanaian sports journalist, Saddick Adams has lashed out at some residents of Somanya over what he contends to be a sense of entitlement on their demands and expectations from Arsenal and Ghana star Thomas Partey.

Saddick Adams has berated some of the residents of the community for being ingrates and not appreciating the contributions of the footballer to their community.



Saddick Adams’ anger stems from a video that has some of the residents expressing disgruntlement and dissatisfaction over the developmental projects undertaken by Partey in the community.



In the video which was captured during a community football tournament organized by the Thomas Partey Foundation, some of the residents were spotted confronting Thomas Partey’s father over the contribution of his son to the community.



The unhappy residents demanded more from Partey and attempted to belittle his stardom and affluence.

His father, in response, took them on and blasted them for not appreciating his son’s contribution, maintaining that Partey would continue to do what he believed was best for him, his family, and the community.



Reacting to the video on his show, Saddick Adams questioned why the inhabitants of the community would be demanding from Partey what they should be asking from their elected representatives.



Sports Obama as he is known averred that while it will be great to see Ghanaian football stars invest hugely in their communities and execute impactful projects, they should not be compelled and be targeted for not embarking on such initiatives.



He charged the community members to channel their energies into demanding more from the elected representatives as they have been charged with the responsibility of developing the communities.

“You are not happy with Partey organizing a football gala in the community, do you pay your taxes to him? Do you pay E-levy to him? What did you do for him while he was growing up? Give him time to do what he has planned to do for the community.



“Give him time because you don’t make such demands from your governments. The fact that they make money doesn’t mean all is rosy. Someone could be making a lot of money but be using half of that amount to settle health-related issues. Don’t sit somewhere and calculate someone’s wealth,” he questioned.



TWI NEWS



Meanwhile, Thomas Partey has been ruled out of football for one month due to injury.

The Ghanaian midfielder picked up the injury during Arsenal training and will therefore not be in action for at least three weeks.



Watch Obama's comments below







Watch Sports Check with Ryan Bertrand





Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.







EK