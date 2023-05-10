0
Do your best for Asante Kotoko even if you are owed – Board member Evelyn Nsiah urges players

Evelyn Nsiah Asare Asante Kotoko board member, Evelyn Nsiah Asare

Wed, 10 May 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko board member, Evelyn Nsiah Asare has implored players to give their all to help the team to finish strongly in the Ghana Premier.

Speaking to Oyerepa FM in an interview, she appealed to players to bear with the club even if they are owed and play their heart out for the team.

“I entreat the players to give their all, they should give their maximum best.

“Sometimes it is very sad watching these players refusing to give their all. They should up their game.

“Even if they are owed, we pray on them to forgive us and give their best,” Evelyn Nsiah Asare said.

This season, the performance of Asante Kotoko has not been very good.

The team has mostly been inconsistent and looks set to miss out on defending the Ghana Premier League title.

Already, the Porcupine Warriors have been knocked out of the MTN FA Cup.

