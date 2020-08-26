Sports News

Documentation denied me the chance to play for Italy - Emmanuel Gyasi

Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi

Spezia Calcio and Ghanaian striker, Emmanuel Gyasi has disclosed that documentation prevented him from representing the Italy U-21 national team.

The 26-year-old had a remarkable campaign in the Italian second-tier league as he helped Spezia to secure promotion to the Serie A.



He was the club's top scorer of the season having scoring 9 goals to help the La Spezia outfit to gain a status in the Italian top-flight for the very first time.



Gyasi was born in Italy and was eligible to play for them but failing to secure an Italian passport denied him the chance.



"They wanted me to come play for the U21 when I was the captain for Torino, but I couldn’t because my passport wasn’t ready," he told Wontumi Sports.

However, the talented striker is eligible to represent Ghana and he looks forward to getting an invitation to play for the Black Stars soon.



"I haven’t heard from him but is every player’s dream to play for the national team so I hope one day or soon I get a call up."



"Sometimes I speak with my dad but he hasn’t told me the FA have contacted him but I normally speak to my dad about a possible call-up to the national team."

