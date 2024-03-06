Dodzie Numekevor replaces Peter Twumasi as NSA Director General on interim basis

Mr Numekevor replaces Prof. Peter Twumasi as NSA boss

The Presidency has appointed Dodzie Numekevor as the interim Director General of the National Sports Authority.

The appointment, signed by Secretary to the President Nana Bediatuo Asante on February 26, 2024, gives Mr. Numekevor 14 days to accept the role.



Twumasi's removal came after he was summoned to the Jubilee House for questioning on various matters and appealed for clemency without success.



It appears he was unable to convince the appointing authority to be maintained, as his sacking was contained in a communiqué to the board about two weeks ago.



Prof Twumasi was appointed Director General of the Authority on December 10, 2018, replacing Robert Sarfo Mensah who resigned following his alleged involvement in the 'number 12' by Anas Aremeyaw Anas and Tiger EyePI.



Meanwhile, Northern Regional NSA boss, Salamatu Alhassan, Central Regional chief, Alexander Tiiku, Ashanti Regional director, Emmanuel Appiah, and Volta Regional head, Daniel Sarpei have all been transferred to the head office in Accra.