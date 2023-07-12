Does GFA run Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak? – Randy Abbey questions critics

Randy Abbey

Dr Randy Abbey, a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association has fired back at critics who blame the association for the woes of Ghanaian clubs.

According to Randy Abbey, persons with such thoughts are ignorant of the running of the clubs as the GFA does not direct role in the administration of the clubs.



Randy Abbey dismissed the notion that the Ghana Football Association should be held responsible for the struggles of the clubs, explaining that the clubs take decisions that ultimately produce the outcomes Ghanaians are unhappy with.



Responding to questions from sports journalists, Abbey defended the GFA’s position, saying, “Sometimes people ask questions, and we must help them understand. Does the GFA run Kotoko and Hearts?



“Is the GFA responsible for appointing the Board of Directors for the clubs or CEOs for the clubs? Is the GFA responsible for the Circles and the Chapters? So what are we talking about? If the clubs are not doing well, what has that got to do with the GFA? I’m asking you, you live here.”



The Kurt Okraku administration of which Randy Abbey is a key member has come under attack recently over what many considers to be the near-comatose of Ghana football.

The struggles of Ghanaian clubs in continental competitions coupled with the disastrous outings of the various national teams have upped the pressure on Kurt Okraku and his administration as the GFA elections draw close.



Critics believe that Ghana football will continue to be in a state of quagmire if immediate steps of redemption are not instituted.



Meanwhile Kurt Okraku has indicated his intentions to seek re-election in the GFA elections which will be held in October 2023.



He is likely to face competition from George Afriyie, a vice president under the Nyantakyi administration, Kojo Yankah, an experienced administrator and others who are yet to throw their hat into the race.



