Boxing News

Dogboe returns to the ring July 21

Former World Champion, Isaac Dogboe

Ghanaian boxer Isaac Dogboe will be back in the ring later this month in a fierce match-up against American boxer Chris Avalos.

Dogboe had been out of the ring for more than a year after his second loss to Emanuel Navarette.



The young boxer lost his title to the Mexican in May, 2019 and has since sat out the sport for over a year due to failed attempts to find opponents and trying to complete his education.

He is set to face Avalos, who began his boxing career in 2008.



Avalos (34-27-7) has vast experience in the sport and will be hoping to count on that when the fight comes up.

