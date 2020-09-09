Sports News

Doku, other African stars who made their international debuts for European countries this week

Doku made his Belgium debut on Saturday

Jeremy Doku

Ghana have lost out on Anderlecht starlet Jeremy Doku after the attacker made his first competitive senior appearance for Belgium on Saturday.



The winger's 88th-minute substitute appearance in the European Nations League clash with the Red Devils has rendered the teenager cap-tied, thereby becoming attached to Roberto Martinez's side on a permanent basis.



The game ended 2-0 in favour of the 2018 World Cup bronze-medallists, who had Jason Denayer and Dries Mertens to thank for sealing all three points in their group opener.



Eduardo Camavinga



On Tuesday evening, Camavinga became the youngest France player since 1914 when he came off the bench against Croatia in Les Bleus’ Nations League bout.

The 17-year-old, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid, is the third youngest France player of all time, and continues his meteoric rise after proving so influential for Stade Rennais this term.



"First of all, I feel joy and pride for my family, and for all French people,” he told TF1. “I have no idea where this confidence comes from, but I have often played with older players and it surely allowed me to have a greater maturity to play with the seniors.



“My goal is to come back of course, and first of all to concentrate on performing well with my club because we have a match on Sunday,” he added, “and then with the national side if I’m called back.”



Camavinga had been eligible for Angola or Congo.



Dayot Upamecano

Having excelled in the Champions League knockout stages for Rasen BallSport Leipzig, Upamecano was always going to be well-placed to then step into the senior France side during the international break.



Having made his debut in the victory over Sweden, he then netted in Tuesday’s 4-2 victory over Croatia as Les Bleus, making a superb start to his international career.



The cultured centre-back could have represented Guinea-Bissau.



Ansu Fati



Another 17-year-old to make his debut during the international break, Fati played the second half for Spain against Germany, becoming the youngest player to represent La Roja since 1936.

It’s a fine reward for the wonderkid following his breakout season in La Liga, and serves as a reminder that things aren’t all doom and gloom at Barcelona.



The teenage sensation was born in Guinea-Bissau, but had long appeared like a long shot to represent the African winnows.



The one who got away



Another player who could have made his debut for Spain during the international break is Wolverhampton Wanderers wideman Adama Traore.



Despite teasing throwing his hat into the ring with Mali, the winger was named in the Spain squad to face Germany and Ukraine in their Nations League bouts.

However, the coronavirus denied him the chance of making his debut, having been tested positive in late August.



He later joined the squad after a subsequent test came back negative, but was then forced to withdraw again after being tested negative for antibodies.



The 24-year-old’s wait for an international cap continues…

