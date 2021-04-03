0
Don Jazzy wife: Nigerian producer 'reveal' im marriage of 18 years ago to Michelle Jackson

117832516 Fc5545bd Ad1e 4c83 Af16 27bf1d9d788f Ogbonge music producer Don Jazzy

Sat, 3 Apr 2021 Source: bbc.com

Nigerians dey react to ogbonge music producer Don Jazzy 'big' revelation say e bin marry almost 18 years ago at di age of 20.

Inside Instagram post e make on Saturday, di ogbonge producer reveal say di marriage end for divorce wen e be 22 years because of im love for music wey no make am give im best for di marriage.

"For so long everyone keep on asking me wen I go marry? Well truth na say almost 18 years ago I was 20 and I marry to my best friend Michelle @yarnstaswitch and e dey beautiful.

"I loved love and I loved marriage. Michelle is soooo beautiful inside and outside with such a soft heart. But den sake of say I be dey so young and full of dreams I went and f***** it up cos I bin dey give all my time to my Music," Don Jazzy tok.



