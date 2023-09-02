Don't be surprised if Andre Ayew doesn't get call-up for Ghana vs CAR game - GFA Vice President

Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mark Addo has urged Ghanaians not to be surprised if Andre Ayew does not get a call-up for the Black Stars' upcoming game against Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Ghana is set to host CAR in a crucial fixture on September 7, where they will need at least a point to secure qualification for the main tournament in Ivory Coast.



With coach Chris Hughton expected to announce the squad for the CAR game soon, there has been a debate in the media about whether Andre Ayew, who is currently unattached to any club, should be called up.



Mark Addo who was sharing his perspective on Kumasi-based Luv FM, acknowledged Andre Ayew's significant leadership and contribution to the Black Stars but stated that he wouldn't be surprised if the former Nottingham Forest attacker is left out of the squad.



"Andre Ayew is a phenomenal leader. He fights and leaves everything on the pitch. He's a key part of the team, he is the captain and the leader, so we will support whatever decision the technical team will take on him. There have been situations in the past where players were not affiliated with clubs but were invited to the national team, so if he [Dede Ayew] does not get an invitation [for the Central African Republic game], to me, it will not be a big deal," said the GFA Vice President on Luv FM.



Andre Ayew has been without a club since the end of the 2022/23 season of the English Premier League when he left Nottingham Forest.

Despite his club situation, Ayew has been a stalwart figure for the Black Stars, earning 114 caps and scoring over 24 goals since making his debut in a friendly against Senegal on August 7, 2007.



Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



JNA/BB