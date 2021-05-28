Don't be surprised if CK Akonnor is replaced with a foreign coach - Prof. Mintah

• CK Akonnor replaced another local coach in the person of James Kwasi Appiah

• President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated his preference for a local coach to handle the Black Stars



• The Black Stars will play against Morocco on June 8



Professor. Joseph Kwame Mintah, the Director of Coaching Education at the Ghana Football Association, GFA, has hinted about the possible replacement of Black Stars coach Charles Akonnor.



The GFA appointed Akonnor as Black Stars coach in 2020, at the time he replaced James Kwasi Appiah.



The former Black Stars captain has since led the team to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, with his team emerging winners in Group C.



However, there have been reports that the GFA is considering whether or not to replace Charles Akonnor given that he not fancied by the Technical Director of the association Bernhard Lippert.

Speaking to these rumours in an interview with Accra-based Asempa FM, Prof Mintah told Ghanaians not to be surprised if Akonnor is replaced with a foreign coach.



"Don't be surprised if CK Akonnor is replaced with an expatriate coach. I'm not saying it will happen but when it happens, we should welcome it and support the decision of the Ghana Football Association.



"But for now, nobody knows what is going to happen but we shouldn't be surprised to see a foreign gaffer coaching the national team," he added in the interview as reported by footballghana.



