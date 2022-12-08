0
Don’t blame Andre Ayew for Ghana’s World Cup exit - Yaw Acheampong

Andre Ayew Fi 78bhX0AAfGwZ.jfif Black Stars captain, Andre Ayew

Thu, 8 Dec 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Ghana international Yaw Acheampong has come to the defense of Black Stars captain Andre Ayew following Ghana’s elimination from the World Cup.

The Al Sadd missed a penalty in Ghana’s game against Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.

Ghana needed to win or pick a point in that game to progress to the Round of 16. Kudus won a penalty for the Black Stars which was missed by Andre Ayew before the Uruguayans scored two goals to win the game.

Dede Ayew has come under intense criticism after missing the penalty with some fans blaming him for Ghana’s exit.

Yaw Acheampong, a former coach of Elmina Sharks and Eleven Wonders has urged the fans not to blame the captain but rather support him.

“It was very sad because Messi also missed a penalty. I think Lewandoski also missed a penalty but it’s up to us to be behind the player [Ayew] when something like that happens.”

“When Messi missed a penalty, the whole national players were behind him and made sure they motivated the team.”

“Motivation has different factors and one of the major factors is the fans and the media.”

“I believe though we lost, people were saying it was because of the penalty. But after the penalty, we had a lot of chances and we should have put the ball in the net so we don’t have to blame everything on the penalty”.

The Black Stars’ next assignment will be in March 2023 when the 2023 AFCON qualifiers resume.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
