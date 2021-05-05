Don’t blame Kotoko fans for your poor performance - Nko to Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan was booed by Kotoko fans during the match between Kotoko and Legon Cities

President of the Sports Callers Association of Ghana and supporter of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nko Joseph has slammed Asamoah Gyan for attacking them.

He advised the Legon Cities player to be circumspect in his commentary and respect his brand.



Asamoah has described as unnecessary booing by Kotoko fans.



The former Blackstars captain did not hold back any emotion as he dissed Kotoko supporters for booing him during a live match between Kotoko and Legon Cities FC.



He was of the view that most of these supporters booing him boast with his name outside the country and hail him when they meet in person.



Reacting to the issue, Nko Joseph-who is also the Circuit Two Chairman of Kotoko Supporters in Greater Accra, said the player did not speak well.

According to him, the player should not blame Kotokjo fans for his poor performance.



”We respect him a lot. He should keep quiet if he got nothing to say. Kotoko fans did not do what he accused us of. If his team has performed poorly, he should not blame us. Our supporters are more but we don’t intimidate people with it. We rather go to the stadium for people to make money.”



”We have the respect for him, but he should be reacting to unnecessary things. He should respect himself and be circumspect in his utterances. He should not respond to anything because he will always create enemies for himself,” he told Worlanyo Wallace on Rainbow Sports.



He added that if Kotoko had purchased him, it would be a disaster because he is not performing well in the league.



He said Kotoko would have regretted if Asamoah Gyan had joined Kotoko.