0
Menu
Sports

Don’t blame Togbe Afede XIV for Hearts of Oak woes - Amankwah Mireku

Amankwah Mireku Ghanaweb Former Hearts of Oak skipper Amankwah Mireku

Wed, 7 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak legend Amankwah Mireku has questioned the commitment and quality of the players of the club.

The CAF Champions League-winning captain opined that the Board of the club, including Togbe Afede XIV, is not to be blamed for the club’s abysmal performance in the 2022/23 betPawa Premier League.

The Phobians have dropped to 11th on the league standings with 45 points and are in danger of being relegated to Division One.

Speaking on Max FM, the decorated footballer said the board of the club did its part by providing for the players, and showing faith in them.

“Togbe’s responsibility is to fund the transfers of recommended players. Togbe, Akambi, and the rest of the management team put their faith in the players. It’s now left to the players to do theirs on the field. If they don’t perform it makes the faith void. Their quality is very low.”

Mireku played 16 games for the Black Stars from 2001 to 2005 where he played his first game on March 11, 2001 against Nigeria

LSN/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was sacked from presidency less than 48 hours after Mills’ death - Anyidoho
Social media users slam EC’s response to Sammy Gyamfi, NDC
EC responds to Sammy Gyamfi's second Assin North statement
Assin North by-election: Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu hits Ato Forson
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling
Nana B confirms Kumawu MP-elect didn’t vote during by-election
Chief fumes over selective development in Assin North
Kennedy Agyapong slams Annoh-Dompreh over unpresidential tag
'Is this governance?' – Opambour 'mourns' state of Ghana’s economy
Related Articles: