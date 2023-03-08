2
Don’t blame us for your incompetence – Kotoko official stings Kurt Okraku

The Administrative Manager Of Asante Kotoko, Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi.jpeg Administrative manager of Asante Kotoko, Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi

Wed, 8 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The administrative manager of Asante Kotoko, Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi has hit back at the Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku for his comments which sought to extricate the FA of blame for the low patronage of the Ghana Premier League matches.

The low attendance at the various stadiums in the ongoing season has become a major issue with the highlight being the disappointed number of fans who showed up for the Hearts-Kotoko game on Sunday, March 5.

Kurt Okraku while reacting to the low attendance at the match, blamed the two clubs for not drawing their fans to the stadium.

"The two teams (Kotoko & Hearts) have a lot to do to bring back the fans. It’s up to Kotoko to ask why their fans aren’t consuming their game and same as Hearts of Oak. The fans belong to the clubs and not the GFA but we will do our part," Kurt told Angel TV as quoted by modernghana.com.

Reacting to this statement, Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi urged Kurt Okraku to use the $1 million budgeted for promoting the league from the betPawa sponsorship money.

"People have simply lost confidence in the league. Stop blaming the two teams for your incompetence. Uphold the sanctity and integrity of the league. Make the league highly competitive and attractive and use the $1m well."





