Don’t challenge your body, retire from the Black Stars now – Frimpong Manso urges Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan is the all-time top scorer for Ghana with 51 goals

Former Black Stars defender, Frimpong Manso has cautioned legendary striker, Asamoah Gyan about stressing his physique to play for the national team.

According to him, it is about time he calls it quits on national duties as he has paid his dues for the country.



The 33-year-old struggled to return to the Black Stars after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.



Prior to the 2019 AFCON, Asamoah Gyan was stripped off his captaincy by Kwasi Appiah when Andre Dede Ayew was named as the substantive skipper.



C.K. Akonnor, who is now the head coach of the senior national team, has maintained Andre Dede Ayew as the captain of the team with Thomas Partey and Richard Ofori as deputy captains.

This has called for doubts on the future of Gyan in the Black Stars.



Reacting to the new captaincy structure of the Black Stars, Manso said, “The time is up for Gyan to retire because players like Essien and others have retired."



"He should not challenge the body again so the country can bid him a farewell” he told West FM.



Asamoah Gyan is the all-time top scorer for Ghana with 51 goals.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.