Don’t collect money from GFA presidential aspirants if you want Ghana football to progress – Club admins advised

Paapa Kwesi Esson Arbuah Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sekondi Hasaacas, Paapa Kwesi Esson Arbuah

Thu, 23 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sekondi Hasaacas, Paapa Kwesi Esson Arbuah has shared his view on how Ghana football can progress.

According to him, for football to progress in the country, club administrators will have a big role to play.

Speaking to Spemso FM, he said club administrators should avoid collecting money from GFA Presidential aspirants before an election.

"If clubs administrators want football to progress, they should not collect money from aspirants prior to an election,” Paapa Kwesi Esson Arbuah.

Ghana football has been on a drastic decline in the last few years.

While the Ghanaian top-flight league, the Ghana Premier League is not ranked among the best on the continent, there is a lack of recognition when it comes to global ranking.

Oftentimes, corruption has been tagged on the football administration with the FA administration in place at the moment often lambasted for the alleged running of the sport in the country.

