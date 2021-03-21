Don't expect to play every game at Arsenal - Ex-Barcelona midfielder Mendieta tells Partey

Arsenal star, Thomas Partey

Former Barcelona midfielder, Gaizka Mendieta says Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey should not expect to play every game at Arsenal.

Partey has struggled to find consistency at Arsenal due to injuries that have limited him to only 19 appearances in all competitions since his move from Atletico Madrid last summer.



The 27-year-old was in action for the Gunners' in their 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday but he dropped to the bench on Thursday but he was later introduced in the 57th-minute as they lost 1-0 to Olympiacos in the UEFA Europa League.



"When you analyse football nowadays like in many clubs, there are not many players that play every single game not only because of the sort of competition within the team especially in big clubs like Atletico Madrid but also because of the number of games," Mendieta told Goal.

"Sometimes players - even when I was playing, don't really see that from outside and I understand why he felt he should be playing more often. I think, my guess is that he will be similar in Arsenal, whenever he goes to a big club he is going to be in a similar situation because football is evolving, there are not many players that feature week in, week out.



"He's got to understand that football is in that way now these days. Hopefully, for him, there is no injury that will stop that progression and he is new in the environment."