Sports News

Don't force Asamoah Gyan out of Black Stars - Coach Opeele Boateng

Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan

Legendary striker Asamoah Gyan must be allowed to decide on his future with the Black Stars, former under-17 assistant coach Isaac Opeele Boateng has suggested.

Gyan’s dwindling influence in the team witnessed another downturn after his ceremonial ‘general captain’ role was scrapped by new Black Stars coach CK Akonnor.



Gyan who lost his position as substantive captain in the lead up to the 2019 AFCON was excluded from the maiden Black Stars call-up signalling a possible end to his illustrious national team career.



On Sunday, a statement by the GFA re-affirmed Andre Ayew’s role as captain with Thomas Partey and Richard Ofori serving as first and second deputies respectively.



In a www.ghanaweb.com interview, Opeele warned against forcing Asamoah Gyan out of the team.



He remarked that Gyan should be given the chance to call time on his career with the Black Stars.



Opeele, however, observed that the recent changes in the team should alert Gyan about his waning status in the Black Stars.

“It all depends on Gyan. He said that he wasn’t happy when he was stripped of the captaincy so it depends on him to decide if he will continue or not. But for us to say it is time for him to bow out, no. If he thinks he can play and play well enough to help us then cool. But then he will have to decide that now that his general captaincy has been wiped off he will still be willing to play under the new captain”.



“I believe there’s no beef or anything between them so he can come in and play if he wants”, he noted.



Opeele also shared his views on the Kwadwo Asamoah situation where he expressed satisfaction with Akonnor’s decision to replace him with Thomas Partey.



“We all know Kwadwo has been in and of the Black Stars. Always we have to beg him for him to play. Maybe Kwesi Appiah had that patience for him but another coach has come and he might not have that patience for him. It is good for us to move on. If he will come back, fine, if he doesn’t we leave him to decide”.



“To me, we have to forget about him and move on. If he chooses to come back again then fine”, he said.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.