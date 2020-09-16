Sports News

Don't force Asamoah Gyan to retire from the Black Stars - Mohammed Polo

Black Stars striker , Asamoah Gyan

Former Ghana international and 1978 Africa Cup of Nations winner, Mohammed Polo has called on Ghanaians to allow legendary striker, Asamoah Gyan decide on his future with the Black Stars.

The 33-year-old struggled to return to the Black Stars after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.



Prior to the 2019 AFCON, Asamoah Gyan was stripped off his captaincy by coach James Kwasi Appiah when Andre Ayew was named as the substantive skipper.



C.K. Akonnor, who is now the head coach of the Black Stars has maintained Andre Dede Ayew as the captain of the team with Thomas Partey and Richard Ofori as deputy captains.



This has called for doubts on the future of Gyan in the team.



Speaking to S.K Ntim of Bryt FM in Koforidua, Mohammed Polo stated that Gyan's eviction from the new captaincy structure of the Black Stars does not necessarily mean he should call it a quit from the national team.

"We don't retire legends so we should allow him to play. Legends decides on their future. I had the same problem during my stint with Hearts of Oak, they wanted to retire me and that is why I joined Great Olympics"



"Hearts of Oak wanted to retire me at all cost but i told them we don't retire legends. The truth is that, legends retire themselves. No one thought him how to play football and so why do you want him out of the team"



"If CK Akonnor will need him in the team he should invite him and give the General captain to him because he is above captain now"



"In fact, it won't work for CK if he invites Gyan and put him on the bench because he has a high spirit.

