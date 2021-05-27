Don't give up on Black Stars dream - Gladson Awako urges local players

• Gladson Awako has urged locally-based players not to give up on their dream to play for the national teams

• He has been one of the most outstanding players in the GPL



• Awako has been included in the Black Stars squad for the friendly games against Morocco and Ivory Coast



Accra Great Olympics captain, Gladson Awako, has urged locally-based players not to give up on their dream to play for the Black Stars and other national teams.



Gladson Awako made his dream Black Stars debut in Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in March 2021.



The midfielder was introduced in the second half by coach Charles Akonnor in the 3-1 win over Sao Tome and Principe in the final Group C qualifier at the Accra sports stadium.

Mohammed Shaban of Mo TV, Awako had advised his colleagues in the local scene not to give up on their dream to play in the Black Stars because nothing is impossible.



“This [my call up] is a lesson to all my colleagues and so long as you are alive and aiming to play football, don’t ever give up, keep fighting."



“You should keep encouraging yourself on whatever you have set to achieve and I believe so long as you are still alive, you will achieve.



“So they [my colleagues] should keep on fighting.”



