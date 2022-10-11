2
Menu
Sports

Don't hesitate to drop senior players from the World Cup squad - Joe Carr advises Otto Addo

31202210143 H41o266fey Otto Addo Black Stars Yellow Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo

Tue, 11 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Joseph Carr, has advised Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, not to hesitate in dropping senior players who are out of form from his World Cup squad.

The former Asante Kotoko goalie said the criteria for player selection for the World Cup should be solely based on form.

Speaking with Graphic Sports, Carr argued that snubbing the experienced players who are not performing is the best approach to assembling a competitive squad for the Mundial in Qatar.

“The coach should not hesitate to bench senior players if they do not live up to his expectation. This is the only way to get the players to give their best during the competition," he told Graphic Sports.

“Instead of relying on senior players who may be out of form in such a high-class competition, selection should be based purely on current performance to enable Ghana to excel in such an elite tournament."

Joe Carr concluded by insisting that players who are in their best shape should be handed a spot in the squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

“As many new players as possible who are in good form and have the competitive edge should be offered an opportunity, and with such a positive approach, our team will not be found wanting,” he said.

Joe Carr's comment comes in reaction to Black Stars captain, Dede Ayew's assertion that senior players may have an advantage regarding selection for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In an interview with Graphic Sports, Ayew said no player is guaranteed a place in the team, aside from the senior players who may have a bit of an advantage.

"The newcomers are talented, but we already have a strong team that qualified for the World Cup, so every position is competitive. Apart from senior players who may have an advantage, I believe no one is guaranteed a place in the squad just yet.”

Watch this week's episode of GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:





EE/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
Western Regional Minister, others involved in galamsey - Chief alleges
Watch how 10 students share one fish during dining at St Paul SHS
Agradaa denied bail
Bissue, Wontumi, and other key institutions in SP's 'net' over 'galamsey'
Workers to be laid off at Local Government Service
Otumfuo laments how some chiefs sold OKESS lands and spent the monies
'Broke’ Ghana must learn from Namibia example – Dr Kofi Amoah
State has no duty to save people from their stupidity - Kofi Bentil
I was one of the youngest entrepreneurs at Kingsway in the 1990s - Julius Debrah
Related Articles: