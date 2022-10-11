Don't hesitate to drop senior players from the World Cup squad - Joe Carr advises Otto Addo

Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo

Former Black Stars goalkeeper, Joseph Carr, has advised Black Stars head coach, Otto Addo, not to hesitate in dropping senior players who are out of form from his World Cup squad.

The former Asante Kotoko goalie said the criteria for player selection for the World Cup should be solely based on form.



Speaking with Graphic Sports, Carr argued that snubbing the experienced players who are not performing is the best approach to assembling a competitive squad for the Mundial in Qatar.



“The coach should not hesitate to bench senior players if they do not live up to his expectation. This is the only way to get the players to give their best during the competition," he told Graphic Sports.



“Instead of relying on senior players who may be out of form in such a high-class competition, selection should be based purely on current performance to enable Ghana to excel in such an elite tournament."



Joe Carr concluded by insisting that players who are in their best shape should be handed a spot in the squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

“As many new players as possible who are in good form and have the competitive edge should be offered an opportunity, and with such a positive approach, our team will not be found wanting,” he said.



Joe Carr's comment comes in reaction to Black Stars captain, Dede Ayew's assertion that senior players may have an advantage regarding selection for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



In an interview with Graphic Sports, Ayew said no player is guaranteed a place in the team, aside from the senior players who may have a bit of an advantage.



"The newcomers are talented, but we already have a strong team that qualified for the World Cup, so every position is competitive. Apart from senior players who may have an advantage, I believe no one is guaranteed a place in the squad just yet.”



